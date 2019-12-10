ExxonMobil Victory In Climate Change Trial

December 10, 2019

ExxonMobil claimed a victory in a closely-watched climate change-related.

In a blow to the New York state Attorney General’s Office, Justice Barry Ostrager of the New York State Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that the attorney general failed to prove that the Irving-based oil company broke the law.

“Nothing in this opinion is intended to absolve ExxonMobil from responsibility for contributing to climate change through the emission of greenhouse gasses in the production of its fossil fuel products,” Ostranger wrote.

But, he added, “this is a securities fraud case, not a climate change case.”