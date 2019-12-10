Texas Joins 18 States In Supreme Court Brief to Continue Atlantic Coast Pipeline

December 10, 2019

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton‘s office has joined 18 states in urging the US Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that blocked construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

The attorneys general say the nation’s economic growth is impeded by the lower court ruling.

The coalition of state AGs’ friend-of-the-court brief argues that the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit incorrectly ruled the U.S. Forest Service lacked authority to grant the Atlantic Coast Pipeline rights-of-way through forestland beneath federal trails.

“This pipeline is important for creating jobs and the effective transportation of natural gas, and impeding this pipeline’s development shows a disregard for both.” Attorney General Paxton said.

“We must take a stand to protect hardworking Americans, continue to boost our growing economy, and preserve the security of our national power grid.”

The Atlantic Coast Pipeline will transport natural gas through five West Virginia counties en route to Virginia and North Carolina. The halting of the pipeline construction has already cost jobs and lost revenue.

In addition to Texas, the West Virginia-led brief received support from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.