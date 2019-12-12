Former FERC Advisor Joins Houston Pipeline-Focused Law Firm

December 12, 2019

Houston oil and gas pipeline law firm Caldwell Boudreaux Lefler has added a former high-ranking FERC associate and official to its roster.

The firm said Derek Anderson has almost 15 years of regulatory experience, especially in energy regulation and corporate compliance, and joins Caldwell Boudreaux as a senior counsel.

Mr. Anderson most recently served as an attorney-advisor in the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission‘s Office of General Counsel where he provided guidance on decisions relating to natural gas and oil pipeline matters.

Before that, he held the position of Branch Chief for the Office of Administrative Litigation and served as lead trial attorney in significant oil pipeline cases before the commission.

Firm co-founder Charles F. Caldwell said, “Derek’s long experience at FERC and depth of knowledge in pipeline regulation is a natural fit for CBL’s preeminent oil and gas pipeline practice,” said .