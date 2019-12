December 11, 2019

Beth Garza says she’ll be stepping down as the director of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas‘ Independent Market Monitor.

She said on Tuesday that it has become evident to her the Texas Public Utility Commission would like someone else to take over the job.

The PUC has oversight of the IMM.

Garza, of Potomac Economics, has been at the IMM since 2014.

— RTO Insider