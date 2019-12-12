Oasis Moves to NASDAQ

December 12, 2019

Oasis Petroleum is moving from the New York Stock Exchange to the NASDAQ.

The company announced on Thursday that the listing of its shares will begin trading on the NASDAQ on Christmas Eve, continuing under the tracker symbol OAS.

Oasis CEO Tommy Nusz said, “We are pleased to join other leading energy companies that are listed on Nasdaq.

. “We believe moving to Nasdaq provides Oasis a cost-effective channel to connect with investors. We would also like to thank the NYSE for our valued relationship over the past nine years.”