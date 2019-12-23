El Paso Electric Plans New Gas-Fired, Storage and Solar Use Projects

December 20, 2019

El Paso Electric plans use of its first utility-scale battery power storage complex and a new natural-gas-fired generation unit along with expanding its use of solar energy.

The company said it plans to use the new facilities to help in the replacement of older, less efficient gas-fired generation plants and will help in meeting EPE’s “2022-2023 summer peak seasons energy demand.”

After spending a couple of years with an extensive review of proposals in response to an All Source Request for Proposal, three Long-Term Purchased Power Agreements have been reached.

The utility has decided on a 100 MW solar facility to be built at Santa Teresa, New Mexico, a project to be led by Hecate Energy, expected to be in service by May 2022

A 100 MW solar facility combined with 50 MW of battery storage is to be constructed in Otero County, NM, to be developed, owned and operated by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, also to be operational by May 2022.

The 228 MW gas-fired generation unit is expected to be constructed at EPE’s existing Newman Power Plant site (Newman Unit 6) on El Paso’s north side, expected to be operational by Summer 2023.

Ans a 50 MW stand alone battery storage facility is to be built in Canutillo, Texas, to be developed by Ørsted Onshore (formerly Lincoln Clean Energy), also expected to be in operation by Summer 2023.

Newman Unit 6 is expected to be a Mitsubishi 228 MW air-cooled natural gas generation unit, part of EPE’s long-term energy supply resource plan to replace less-efficient, more water intensive generation units that the utility plans to retire in the next several years.

All plans are subject to regulatory approval, of course.