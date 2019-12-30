Texas Oil and Gas Production Statistics for October 2019: RRC

|
AUSTIN — Crude oil and natural gas production as reported to the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) for October 2019 came from 173,371 oil wells and 86,879 gas wells.
The RRC reports that from November 2018 to October 2019, total Texas reported production was 1.438 billion barrels of crude oil and 9.6 trillion cubic feet of total gas. Crude oil production reported by the RRC is limited to oil produced from oil leases and does not include condensate, which is reported separately by the RRC.
For additional oil and gas production statistics, including the ranking of each Texas County by crude oil, total gas and condensate production, visit the RRC’s website at http://www.rrc.texas.gov/oil-
TABLE 1 – October 2019 STATEWIDE PRODUCTION*
* These are preliminary figures based on production volumes reported by operators and will be updated as late and corrected production reports are received.
TABLE 2 – AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION**
**Preliminary Reported Totals
TABLE 3 – October 2018 STATEWIDE PRODUCTION
TABLE 4 – October 2019 TEXAS TOP TEN CRUDE OIL PRODUCING COUNTIES RANKED BY PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION
TABLE 5 – October 2019 TEXAS TOP TEN TOTAL GAS (GAS WELL GAS & CASINGHEAD) PRODUCING COUNTIES RANKED BY PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION
TABLE 6 – October 2019 TEXAS TOP TEN TOTAL CONDENSATE PRODUCING COUNTIES RANKED BY PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION
