Texas Oil and Gas Production Statistics for October 2019: RRC

AUSTIN — Crude oil and natural gas production as reported to the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) for October 2019 came from 173,371 oil wells and 86,879 gas wells.

The RRC reports that from November 2018 to October 2019, total Texas reported production was 1.438 billion barrels of crude oil and 9.6 trillion cubic feet of total gas. Crude oil production reported by the RRC is limited to oil produced from oil leases and does not include condensate, which is reported separately by the RRC.

For additional oil and gas production statistics, including the ranking of each Texas County by crude oil, total gas and condensate production, visit the RRC’s website at http://www.rrc.texas.gov/oil- gas/research-and-statistics/ production-data/texas-monthly- oil-gas-production/

TABLE 1 – October 2019 STATEWIDE PRODUCTION*

PRODUCT TOTAL Crude Oil 101,675,921 BBLS (barrels) Natural Gas 665,716,589 mcf (thousand cubic feet)

* These are preliminary figures based on production volumes reported by operators and will be updated as late and corrected production reports are received.

TABLE 2 – AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION**

PRODUCT October 2019 TOTAL October 2018 TOTAL Crude Oil 3,279,868 BBLS 2,894,186 BBLS Natural Gas 21,474,729 mcf 19,389,650 mcf

**Preliminary Reported Totals

TABLE 3 – October 2018 STATEWIDE PRODUCTION

PRODUCT UPDATED REPORTED TOTAL PRELIMINARY REPORTED TOTAL Crude Oil 123,797,878 BBLS 89,719,771 BBLS Natural Gas 808,648,832 mcf 601,079,149 mcf

TABLE 4 – October 2019 TEXAS TOP TEN CRUDE OIL PRODUCING COUNTIES RANKED BY PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION

RANK COUNTY CRUDE OIL (BBLS) 1. MIDLAND 12,875,914 2. MARTIN 8,919,767 3. REEVES 8,430,597 4. KARNES 7,441,138 5. HOWARD 4,959,793 6. UPTON 4,823,115 7. LOVING 4,349,557 8. LA SALLE 3,784,325 9. WARD 3,477,652 10. REAGAN 3,425,009

TABLE 5 – October 2019 TEXAS TOP TEN TOTAL GAS (GAS WELL GAS & CASINGHEAD) PRODUCING COUNTIES RANKED BY PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION

RANK COUNTY TOTAL GAS (MCF) 1. REEVES 62,434,652 2. WEBB 36,239,367 3. MIDLAND 35,574,975 4. PANOLA 30,038,233 5. CULBERSON 28,295,884 6. TARRANT 28,243,710 7. KARNES 24,986,765 8. LOVING 23,387,494 9. REAGAN 21,491,547 10. UPTON 19,117,920

TABLE 6 – October 2019 TEXAS TOP TEN TOTAL CONDENSATE PRODUCING COUNTIES RANKED BY PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION