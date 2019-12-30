Texas Oil and Gas Production Statistics for October 2019: RRC

 

 
AUSTIN — Crude oil and natural gas production as reported to the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) for October 2019 came from 173,371 oil wells and 86,879 gas wells.
The RRC reports that from November 2018 to October 2019, total Texas reported production was 1.438 billion barrels of crude oil and 9.6 trillion cubic feet of total gas. Crude oil production reported by the RRC is limited to oil produced from oil leases and does not include condensate, which is reported separately by the RRC.
For additional oil and gas production statistics, including the ranking of each Texas County by crude oil, total gas and condensate production, visit the RRC’s website at http://www.rrc.texas.gov/oil-gas/research-and-statistics/production-data/texas-monthly-oil-gas-production/ .
TABLE 1 – October 2019 STATEWIDE PRODUCTION*
PRODUCT
TOTAL
Crude Oil
101,675,921 BBLS (barrels)
Natural Gas
665,716,589 mcf (thousand cubic feet)
* These are preliminary figures based on production volumes reported by operators and will be updated as late and corrected production reports are received.
TABLE 2 – AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION**
PRODUCT
October 2019 TOTAL
October 2018 TOTAL
Crude Oil
3,279,868 BBLS
2,894,186 BBLS
Natural Gas
21,474,729 mcf
19,389,650 mcf
**Preliminary Reported Totals
TABLE 3 – October 2018 STATEWIDE PRODUCTION
PRODUCT
UPDATED REPORTED TOTAL
PRELIMINARY REPORTED TOTAL
Crude Oil
123,797,878 BBLS
89,719,771 BBLS
Natural Gas
808,648,832 mcf
601,079,149 mcf
TABLE 4 – October 2019 TEXAS TOP TEN CRUDE OIL PRODUCING COUNTIES RANKED BY PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION
RANK
COUNTY
CRUDE OIL (BBLS)
1.
MIDLAND
12,875,914
2.
MARTIN
8,919,767
3.
REEVES
8,430,597
4.
KARNES
7,441,138
5.
HOWARD
4,959,793
6.
UPTON
4,823,115
7.
LOVING
4,349,557
8.
LA SALLE
3,784,325
9.
WARD
3,477,652
10.
REAGAN
3,425,009
TABLE 5 – October 2019 TEXAS TOP TEN TOTAL GAS (GAS WELL GAS & CASINGHEAD) PRODUCING COUNTIES RANKED BY PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION
RANK
COUNTY
TOTAL GAS (MCF)
1.
REEVES
62,434,652
2.
WEBB
36,239,367
3.
MIDLAND
35,574,975
4.
PANOLA
30,038,233
5.
CULBERSON
28,295,884
6.
TARRANT
28,243,710
7.
KARNES
24,986,765
8.
LOVING
23,387,494
9.
REAGAN
21,491,547
10.
UPTON
19,117,920
TABLE 6 – October 2019 TEXAS TOP TEN TOTAL CONDENSATE PRODUCING COUNTIES RANKED BY PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION
RANK
COUNTY
CONDENSATE (BBLS)
1.
REEVES
4,722,597
2.
CULBERSON
2,216,833
3.
LOVING
1,974,812
4.
DE WITT
1,068,881
5.
WEBB
1,015,931
6.
KARNES
993,300
7.
DIMMIT
311,445
8.
LIVE OAK
267,747
9.
MCMULLEN
221,477
10.
LA SALLE
182,194