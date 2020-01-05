Texas Railroad Commission Offers Redevelopment Grants: Report

January 4, 2019

Corpus Christi area developers and the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) are calling the recovery of an abandoned oil field site a win-win situation, thanks to development grants.

The Outlets on Corpus Christi Bay in the city of Robstown was once such an oil field, but an RRC development grant through the Brownfields Response Program provided some money for cleanup before the mini-mall development got going.

The $26,000 in funding originates with a US Environmental Protection Agency 128A grant fund, according to Leslie Bruce, head of the Brownfields Response Program for the railroad commission, as quoted in Corpus Christi Business News.

“One great thing about this Robstown story is that, before Nueces County realized funding was available, they found soil contamination and approved $46,000 in taxpayer money to clean it up,” Bruce told CCBN.

Then, according to RRC spokeswoman Ramona Nye, an engineering firm was commissioned for a plan to clean up the old oil field for that $26,000 figure, “at no cost to the county” — with the ensuing outlet mall providing about 1,000 jobs in the Coastal Bend area.