Bee County Judge Stephanie Moreno Named Executive Director of the South Texas Energy and Economic Roundtable: News Release

January 4, 2019

SAN ANTONIO—South Texas native and Bee County Judge Stephanie Moreno has been named Executive Director of the South Texas Energy and Economic Roundtable (STEER). Moreno will continue to fulfill her duties as Bee County Judge upon her resignation until a new judge can be appointed.

“South Texas has seen tremendous growth and increased opportunity thanks to the oil and natural gas industry, which is a trusted partner to our communities when it comes to economic development, community strength and environmental progress,” Moreno said. “It is an honor to have been selected for this position and I look forward to furthering my work with communities, leaders and residents in the Eagle Ford and the Rio Grande Valley as STEER continues to serve as a strong voice for the oil and natural gas industry in South Texas.”

“Judge Moreno has represented South Texas well as an effective and highly regarded leader. As executive director, her experience and leadership will serve the STEER members well during this pivotal time in our state’s energy industry,” said Teddy Carter, chairman of STEER’s Governing Council.

“Texas is fortunate to have robust oil and natural gas operations that contribute so much to community development, provide hundreds of thousands of jobs and support our schools and roads through billions of dollars paid in taxes and royalties every year. Judge Moreno brings a hands-on approach to meeting the needs of the communities in production areas, understands that economic development is an ongoing process and that collaboration is needed at every level. I look forward to her continued leadership,” added Todd Staples, President of the Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA).

Moreno was appointed Bee County Judge on May 11, 2015 by a unanimous vote of the Bee County Commissioners’ Court. Prior to her appointment to County Judge, she was an Assistant Attorney General in the Office of General Counsel in the Child Support Division under Greg Abbott. During her tenure as Bee County Judge, Moreno served as the President of the South Texas Judges and Commissioners Association. Moreno is a 2001 graduate of A.C. Jones High School in Beeville. She attended Coastal Bend College and received a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Texas State University. She completed her doctorate of Juris Prudence in 2011 at Western New England University School of Law in Springfield, Massachusetts, and is a licensed attorney in the State of Texas.

About STEER (South Texas Energy and Economic Roundtable)

STEER is the leading Eagle Ford Shale resource in the region and is the primary coordinator for communication and public advocacy surrounding the oil and natural gas industry in South Texas. STEER serves as the bridge connecting the industry and communities throughout South Texas to ensure positive collaboration and communication surrounding the activities associated with energy production in the Eagle Ford Shale and Rio Grande Valley. In 2018, the boards of STEER and TXOGA approved the merger of STEER into TXOGA. The merger was finalized on January 1, 2020.