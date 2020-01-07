Houston Decarbonization Investors Promote New Managing Director

January 7, 2019

Texas decarbonization and chemicals investment group Ara Partners is staying inside the company for it’s new managing director.

Johanna Schmidtke has more than a decade of experience in investments and innovation in advanced materials and energy efficiency, the company said, with experience to qualify her for the promotion to the upper management position.

Ms. Schmidtke joined Houston-based Ara Partners in December 2018 as a principal after previously working as an investment director at Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures, the corporate venturing subsidiary of Saudi Aramco.

She also worked with First Solar, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Lux Research, and the University of Texas at Austin.

Ara Managing Partner Troy Thacker commented, “We’re delighted to announce Johanna’s promotion.

“Since joining the firm in 2018, she has made major contributions to our efforts to build a strong portfolio of companies that contribute to the decarbonization of the industrial economy.”