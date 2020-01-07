WTI Up 4% — More Than One Military Base Housing US Soldiers In Iraq Said To Be Under Attack: Officials

NYMEX crude surged $2/b Tuesday after Iran reportedly launched strikes on US military bases in Iraq….WTI jumped more than 4% in the hours after the first attack reports.

January 7, 2019

In the most significant escalation of tensions between the US and Iran, at least two bases in Iraq where US and coalition soldiers are stationed have been under missile attack, according to officials.

Iran’s Press TV said the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) “Confirms Ongoing Attack on US joint Base in #Iraq in retaliatory action to killing [Iran’s Maj. Gen. Qasem] Suleimani,” a statement confirmed by several news media sources and US military officials.



No casualties were reported among US troops, but some Iraqis were reportedly hurt.

NBC News said the IRGC has taken responsibility for the attacks.

Fox News quoted an unnamed “Senior military official” as saying “several” bases have been attacked.

On Tuesday evening in the US, the IRGC warned regional allies of the US that if attacks are launched on Iran from bases in their countries, they will be a target of military retaliation.

U.S. defense official confirmed that Al Asad air base in Iraq’s Anbar province has been hit by at least 6 rockets, and another base is said to be under attack but there are no details.

President Donald Trump has been meeting with national security advisors regarding the attack, according to the White House.

The attacks began just hours after a number of US airstrikes were carried out against militia bases in Western Iraq and Syria