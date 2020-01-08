Dinner and Concert Tickets Benefit Victims of Permian Tragedy

January 8, 2019

Tragedy struck the Permian Basin on August 31, 2019 when a senseless shooting took place in the West Texas communities of Odessa and Midland, leaving seven dead and twenty-five injured.

The Permian Basin Community is coming together to provide Texas-sized support for those impacted at the Basin Strong Hope & Healing Benefit Dinner and Concert next Thursday, January 16, 2020. The evening will begin with a Boots & Black Tie Benefit Dinner, followed by a Hope & Healing community concert featuring Rick Trevino and Clay Walker!

For event details, sponsorship levels, to purchase dinner and concert tickets, and for other information, visit www.BasinStrong.com.

—TXOGA