Texas December Reported Gas Income Drops By One-Third Y/Y

January 9, 2020

Texas energy tax collections showed improvement in oil, disappointment in gas, according to the latest state income figures from the Comptroller., which reflect transactions in November that were reported in December.

The state drew in $114 million from natural gas production, down 33.8% compared to December 2018, but income from oil was up 18.3% year-over-year at $362.5 million.

Motor fuel tax collections were down just 1.1% over 2018 at $310.7 million.

Motor vehicle sales and rentals taxes were at $427.3 million, up 7.9% from December 2018;

Comptroller Glenn Hegar said overall state sales tax revenue was $3.01 billion for December, up 4.8% over the same month in 2018.

Total sales tax revenue for the three months ending in December 2019 was up 6% compared to the same period a year ago.

Growth in state sales tax revenue was led by receipts from the construction, information services and restaurant sectors,” Hegar said in a press release.

“While revenue growth was slightly buoyed by collections from remote sellers and online marketplace providers, collections from retail trade were depressed due to significantly fewer Christmas shopping days in November this year compared to the previous year.”