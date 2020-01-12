Texas Smart Builder Joins With CA EV Charging Network

January 10, 2020

A Central Texas company is partnering with a large California electric vehicle charging network to build more such stations around the US.

Round Rock-based electrical services provider Facility Solutions Group‘s FSG Smart Buildings division is joining the electric vehicle network firm ChargePoint to provide system design, installation, commissioning, project management and service for charging stations yet to be built.

FSG Chief Product Officer.Justin McCullough said, “Using ChargePoint’s line of cutting-edge EV charging stations and FSG’s national footprint of electricians and installers, this collaboration truly gives commercial markets the opportunity to join the EV revolution with a seamless, turnkey experience.”

“ChargePoint’s collaboration with FSG Smart Buildings enables more commercial businesses, residences and fleets to offer an EV charging service that tracks energy consumption, sets charging prices and more,” said Adam Cook, ChargePoint Vice President of Channel Sales.