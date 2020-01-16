Shell Jobs Coming to Houston, Offshore Commitment In Crescent City Remains

January 15, 2020

Royal Dutch Shell is moving about 50 jobs to Houston but that doesn’t mean it’s abandoning New Orleans.

The jobs will move from the Netherlands company’s New Orleans offices to Shell’s North American headquarters later this year, the company said, with most of the moves coming from the subsurface and seismic processing teams.

It’s a routine move and won’t affect Shell’s commitment to its deepwater operations in the Gulf, spokesman Paul Hagel said.

Shell reduced its Gulf of Mexico-related staff by about 150 jobs in 2014, roughly one-quarter of its New Orleans employees, but that was part of a worldwide cutback as oil prices fell.

The company’s Gulf of Mexico activity has been ramping up, with production now underway at its Appomattox offshore platform in federal waters, which began several months ahead of schedule and well under budget, Shell announced last Summer.