A&M, UofH Receive Grants To Bolster Offshore Platform Safety

January 19, 2020

Texas A&M University and the University of Houston are beneficiaries of grants from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine aimed at strengthening safety aboard offshore oil platforms.

The academies’ Gulf Research Program (GRP) has given $7.25 million overall for research into leadership training and commitments to offshore actions and measures that value safety, an environment making it easy for workers and managers to raise concerns over safety measures and report incidents and safer policies and practices that encourage safe decisions among offshore employees.

The GRP’s Safer Offshore Energy Systems (SOES) Grants 4 supports projects that produce datasets, strategies, and tools for measurement that will promote a culture of safety in the oil and gas industry.

As the industry will continue to be a vital part of the Gulf Coast economy, this work is urgently needed to ensure protection of people and the environment.

Texas A&M gets about $943,000 to develop a plan for going beyond annual employee surveys on safety.

Working with The Woodlands-based Upstreams Forensics LLC, an A&M team directed by Stephanie Payne is developing computer-based field measurement tools, including “sampling methodology and wearable devices; and to design, develop, and evaluate the value of a dashboard called EMPOWER (Evaluate, Measure, Promote Offshore Worker Engagement and Readiness).

“The EMPOWER dashboard will display worker psychological (safety culture) and physiological (lack of fatigue or readiness) data on an interactive interface that supervisors can access daily to support organisational decision making.

“The research team will evaluate the extent to which supervisors value and anticipate using such previously unavailable data in real time; as well as the data’s impact on hypothetical offshore scenario-based decision-making.”

Texas A&M also will work, under Ivan Damnjanovic in association with Norway-based oil & gas and power industry risk managers Proactima after the receipt of a $734,000 grant, to develop quantifiable measurements of safety culture improvements that are specific to three categories: activity, team (for example, contractors versus onshore-based specialists), and the type of offshore installation.

“It will also provide a tool for measuring safety culture while work orders are being planned and executed; and a tool to help offshore plant managers specify project requirements (for example, communication requirements) that could improve safety culture.”

And the University of Houston, with an $828,000 grant under Christiane Spitzmueller in cooperation with Robert Gordon University, will be working on examining how “mindfulness affects safety culture, focusing on perceptions of supervisory safety culture, worker situational awareness, employee burnout and well-being, and employee participation in and compliance with safety behaviors.

The team will develop 90 minute “train-the-trainer” programs, along with survey tools to measure program effectiveness so supervisors can guide their employees through mindfulness techniques they can use before their shifts and before high-risk situations.”

The three programs are among eight being funded by the national academies to find ways to contribute to increased offshore O&G safety.

The other participating entities are the University of North Dakota, Portland State University, the American Bureau of Shipping, the Group for Organizational Effectiveness,

Deepwater O&G production includes inherently hazardous activities “that can fail in complex, catastrophic ways, as tragically shown by the Deepwater Horizon explosion in the Gulf of Mexico a decade ago.

Investigative reports following that disaster emphasized the need for improved safety measures aboard offshore platforms, and the new studies and developments are directed at increasing such safety, the national academies said.