Baker Hughes Posts Profit Amid Oil Services Declines

January 22, 2020

In a time when the shale activity slowdownis forcing other oil services companies to take huge charges, Baker Hughes on Wednesday said it brought in a profit during the final quarter of 2019, even if it didn’t meet the street’s expectations.

In the most recent earnings reports, Halliburton took a $2.2 billion charge in 4Q, following a $12 billion charge from Schlumberger last year.

Net income was reported at $128 million in 2019, a 34% drop decline in comparison with a 2018 profit of $195 million

The company’s 2019 revenue increased 4%, up to $23.8 billion — higher than last year’s nearly $23 billion figure, Reuters noted.

In its report on Wednesday, Baker Hughes said it was dinged by lower sales and orders in its turbines and compressors unit aimed at LNG producers.

The unit, Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), was one of Baker Hughes’ strongest in the earlier quarters of 2019, as U.S. LNG developers built new capacity to tap global demand for a cleaner alternative to coal-fired power plants.

TPS unit revenue was down 8% while orders dropped 10% year-over-year, partially because of a deal in the prior-year’s quarter.

Profit for the unit was ip 19% on productivity and cost gains.

And the company said it expects TPS revenues to grow 20% this year and margins to expand.

Baker Hughes also reported North American revenue in its oilfield services unit fell 15% from a year earlier to $1.04 billion, echoing results from rivals Schlumberger NV (SLB.N) and Halliburton Co (HAL.N).

Wall Street analysts were generally upbeat on the report, pointing to Baker’s $1.05 billion in free cash flow for the quarter, which rose 20% from a year ago and benefited from faster collections, Motley Fool pointed out.

“If cash is king, crown BKR in 4Q,” wrote analysts for Wolfe Research in a note. They added that its TPS unit “remains wonky.”