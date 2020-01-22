Permian O&G Innovations: Report

January 20, 2020

Technology continues to sweep through the Permian Basin, adding efficiencies, new concepts and analyses to aid in oil and gas recovery.

Selections from North American Shale‘s “Innovations” feature:

New-Era Pumps: After a century relying on the same downhole artificial pump system, Veretek has brought a new approach to oilfield artificial pumping.

The company has created and deployed a pump designed specifically to handle high sand concentrations and erratic gas slugs. In Q3 2019, Veretek reported record sales because of the V-pump.

“Many of the artificial lift solutions available in the market today were not designed to pump the high sand concentrations and gas slugs common in today’s oil wells.

Centrifugal ESPs use an antiquated design that hasn’t changed materially in more than a hundred years and forces production fluids to take a complicated and tortuous flow path,” said Greg Hottle, CEO.

The V-pump is a contra-helical screw pump used in the production of oil and gas. In addition to its unique design, the pump decreases the number of well interventions needed for a shale well’s first year of production.

Produced Water Treatment: To help reduce costs associated with produced water, RWI Enhanced Evaporation unveiled a new technology that cuts the cost of produced water evaporation from $.20 cents per barrel to $.06/b.

Designed from scratch and tested for two-and-a-half years at a 5-acre test site, the systems float on the evaporation pond and blow treated air and water droplets downward.

Data Refinery: Already recognized as an innovative and needed company by the Governor of New Mexico, Descartes Labs has gone to outer space to help with methane emissions monitoring.

Descartes Labs uses a Sentinel-5P satellite, for now, to measure emissions from space.

The satellite data is combined with other sources of information to form a data refinery. In the next two years, satellites with higher resolution capture ability will become available and Descartes Labs plans to add them to their fleet.

