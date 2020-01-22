Phillips 66 CEO Now On API Board

January 22, 2020

The chairman and CEO of Phillips 66 will serve as chairman of the American Petroleum Institute‘s Chairman of the Board.

The API announced on Wednesday it’s named Greg Garland to a two-year term.

Mr. Garland recently served the board as chair of API’s finance committee and succeeds Chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil Darren Woods, who will remain a member of API’s executive committee.

A chemical engineer, Garland has more than 30 years of industry experience in technical and executive leadership positions within the natural gas and oil and chemicals industries.

Previously, Garland had served as senior vice president, exploration and production, Americas, for ConocoPhillips since 2010.

Prior to joining ConocoPhillips, Garland was president and CEO of Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, which is now a joint venture between Phillips 66 and Chevron.

Upon his appointment, Garland said, “The natural gas and oil industry finds itself in a transformative era.

“The challenges and opportunities facing the industry have never been greater, and technological innovation is driving unprecedented change for the better.

“I’m honored to lead API’s board during such a dynamic time for the industry and look forward to working together to build on our nation’s energy progress.”

And API President and CEO Mike Sommers said, “API is extremely fortunate to have Greg’s expertise as the natural gas and oil industry continues to address the challenge of meeting growing energy demand while driving environmental progress.

“Our industry has been extraordinarily fortunate to have the leadership of Darren Woods throughout his chairmanship, and I am especially grateful for his guidance and wisdom from the beginning of my tenure here at API.”