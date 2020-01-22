RRC Commissioners Assess Nearly $900,000 in Penalties

The Railroad Commission of Texas assessed $899,005 in fines involving 222 enforcement dockets against operators and businesses at the Commissioners’ conference last week. The Commission has primary oversight and enforcement of the state’s oil and gas industry and intrastate pipeline safety.

Forty-four dockets involved $455,409 in penalties after operators failed to appear at Commission enforcement proceedings. Details on these Master Default Orders can be found on the RRC website here.

Operators were ordered to come into compliance with Commission rules and assessed $43,546 for oil and gas, LP-Gas or pipeline safety rule violations. Pipeline operators and excavators were assessed $400,050 for violations of the Commission’s Pipeline Damage Prevention rules. Details on all these Master Agreed Orders can be found on the RRC website here.

In the absence of timely motions for rehearing, decisions are final as stated in these final orders.