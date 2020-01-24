Annova LNG Signs Agreement With Pipeline Giant for Port of Brownsville Plant

January 23, 2020

Annova LNG has a new agreement with a major pipeline builder and operator to supply the Houston company’s Port of Brownsville facility.

Annova signed a “precedent agreement” with Enbridge on Thursday to provide natural gas to Brownsville by extending a line from Enbridge’s recently-completed Valley Crossing Pipeline.

Annova’s plans include the Brownsville facility to begin operation by early 2025.

The Valley Crossing went online in late 2018, sending gas from Mexico to the Agua Dulce Hub.

An expansion of the pipeline and a nine-mile connecting line from the VCP to the Annova project is part of the new arrangement.

Annova has said it plans the Port of Brownsville plant to produce up to 6.5 million tons of liquid natural gas each year.