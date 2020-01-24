“Massive” Explosion at Houston-Area Oil Services Company

January 24, 2020

Officials say a “massive explosion” early this morning in the Northwest Houston area happened at Watson Valve Services‘ adjacent Grinding and Manufacturing Services plant, which services the petrochemical industry.

One person, believed to be a company employee, is reported missing, another person believed to live nearby was taken to a hospital.

The company has specialized in the “manufacture and service of valve and pump components used in severe service processes.

“Today, the company manufactures and services a wide variety of parts for a variety of applications requiring specialty manufacturing processes, according to the Watson Grinding website.

The company is family owned and employs about 100 people.

It happened about 4:20 am, according to a Harris County Sheriff’s Dept. spokesman.

Witnesses say flames were seen shooting high above the plant for the hour following the blast, but flames have died down and there are pockets of grey and white smoke rising from the plant as the morning continues.

The plant explosion happened in a small area of Houston and Harris County that includes a number of oil and gas related businesses, including Frac Tech Services, BISN Oil Services and Archer Oil Tools, as well as some oil and gas wells.

The explosion was heard and felt up to 30 miles away; debris from the plant is being found up to a mile from the plant, according to KHOU-TV.

Valves that control polypropylene are being examined and closed, so potential for another explosion exists, officials say — firefighters and inspectors are not being allowed into the area.

No unusual air quality readings have appeared, one air monitor said.

Some streets near the plant have been evacuated.

The most prominent aspect of the scene is the wide area of damage done to nearby neighborhoods, with windows shattered and ceilings cracked.

At least two homes visited by police are said to have been “devastated.”

Police say officers — and neighbors — have been going door-to-door to check on residents near the plant.

Two schools have been closed in the Cypress Fairbanks ISD.

There is some speculation from local news media that it appears the explosion was centered in a warehouse on the plant property.

The address of the property is 4525 Gessner Rd.