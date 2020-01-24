Sentinel Has New Help As Freeport VLCC Facility Takes Shape

January 23, 2020

A Sentinel Midstream LLC subsidiary has new financial support from a Connecticut-based commodities merchant for construction of the Texas GulfLink export facility.

Richardson-based Sentinel’s Texas GulfLink LLC said on Thursday it has aligned with Freepoint Commodities to continue with construction, operation and use of the facility, a platform about 30 miles off the Gulf Coast of Texas for use in deepwater crude oil export.

Freepoint is known for its Asian-market focus, and the GulfLink project “will help meet the demands our customers have to reliably source US crude oil through a neutral infrastructure export option,” according to Freepoint CEO David Messer.

The manned platform south of Freeport will be capable of loading Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) vessels through a 42″ pipeline connected to an onshore terminal.

From the platform, the oil will be transported to two Single Point Mooring buoys to allow for VLCCs to receive two million barrels of crude oil with loading rates up to 85,000 barrels per hour.

Texas GulfLink said the facility is being designed with safety as a top priority and “the offshore platform will have around-the-clock monitoring, which will provide shippers with a safe and reliable mooring operation for VLCCs and other crude carrier vessels.”

Sentinel Midstream President and CEO Jeff Ballard said, “We are pleased with the additional level of commercial support that Freepoint’s involvement will provide to Texas GulfLink.

“As the project continues to move forward with the deepwater crude oil license application process, Sentinel is excited that Freepoint has chosen to align with Texas GulfLink and will utilize their substantial global and commercial resources to create value for their customers



