Gov. Abbott, TSCRA Pleased With USMCA

January 29, 2020

A number of leaders from Texas were there when President Donald Trump signed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, representing the state as well as energy and agricultural interests.

Governor Greg Abbott released a statement following the ceremonies praising the USMCA for, among other things, bringing new energy partnerships and trade opportunities:

“Today’s signing of the USMCA trade agreement is a win for the Lone Star State and all of America.

“As the number one exporter in the nation, a strong relationship with our trade partners is vital to Texas’ booming economy and its unprecedented growth.

“Whether it be agriculture, technology, or energy industries, the USMCA will promote free enterprise and help create even more jobs in the Lone Star State.

“I thank the Trump administration and the Texas Congressional Delegation for their hard work and persistence to pass this monumental agreement, “Abbott said.

In a statement from Governor Abbott’s office, there was more specific praise for the new North American agreement:

“Texas is the top energy-producing state in the nation and is the leader in both natural gas and crude oil production. In 2018, Texas exported a combined $22.8 billion in petrol and coal products and $10.8 billion in oil and gas to Canada and Mexico.

“USMCA opens up opportunities for Texas to create new energy partnerships and increase exports in energy, particularly natural gas, which accounts for a majority of Mexico’s electricity production and overall energy use.

“USMCA streamlines the regulatory process for U.S. LNG exports to Mexico and Canada, and provides new flexibilities in rules of origin certification requirements for oil and gas moving between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

“It also fixes a longstanding issue in allowing hydrocarbons transported through pipelines to qualify as originating, provided that any diluent, regardless of origin, does not constitute more than 40% of the volume of the good.”

Also at the signing were President Robert McKnight, Jr., Vice President G. Hughes Abell, Second Vice President Arthur Uhl, III and Director Missy Bonds of the Texas Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, with Mr. McKnight releasing this statement:

“It was a tremendous honor to participate in the USMCA signing ceremony at the White House today.

The large presence of cattlemen from across the country underscores just how vital this agreement is to our industry. Mexico and Canada are two of our most important trading partners, and preserving duty-free access to their consumers has been among our top priorities.

“It is clear that President Trump and everyone in his administration share that priority.

“They recognize the critical role American cattle producers play in our economy and everyday life, and I thank everyone involved for their hard work and perseverance.”