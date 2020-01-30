CPS Energy’s New Water-Efficiency Outreach

January 30, 2020

San Antonio’s CPS Energy is joining with Liberty Lake, WA energy resources experts Itron Inc. for a wide community outreach on managing water use.

The companies’ campaign includes improving “energy-water literacy” that includes online “interactive educational resources and materials to educate communities and inspire the next generation talent pipeline.”

The online Smart Energy Education site, in Spanish as well as English, “will leverage pre-existing programs, such as the Resourcefulness: An Introduction to the Energy-Water Nexus STEM curriculum, and include new programs, such as the Watt Watchers of Texas program, that provide interactive learning materials for students, educators, industry professionals and communities around the globe, CPS said.

“Smart Energy Education is bridging collaboration among community thought leaders, trusted educational programs and digital platforms that are working to improve energy-water literacy and student multimedia experiences around the world.”

CPS is targeting as many communities as possible with the outreach, including communities beyond San Antonio.

CPS Chief Customer Engagement Officer Rudy Garza said, “Our goal is to demonstrate how Smart Energy Education can not only foster community engagement but also inspire children to implement energy saving practices into their everyday life starting at a young age.”