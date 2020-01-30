Lineal Opens Houston Office

Oil services company Lineal Industries is opening a Houston office.

The Pittsburgh, PA-area corporation said despite focusing on Northwest US midstream and upstream projects, with extensive projects completed in PennsylvaniaWest VirginiaOhioVirginiaMaryland and New York, an expansion into Texas is a new step.

The new office in Houston will concentrate on refinery and petrochemical turnarounds and specialty construction services, in addition to its legacy midstream and upstream pipeline services.