Lineal Opens Houston Office

January 30, 2020

Oil services company Lineal Industries is opening a Houston office.

The Pittsburgh, PA-area corporation said despite focusing on Northwest US midstream and upstream projects, with extensive projects completed in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Virginia, Maryland and New York, an expansion into Texas is a new step.

The new office in Houston will concentrate on refinery and petrochemical turnarounds and specialty construction services, in addition to its legacy midstream and upstream pipeline services.