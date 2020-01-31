ExxonMobil Applies for Wyoming Carbon Capture Project

December 30, 2020

A hearing is scheduled for April 9th on a new application filed by ExxonMobil to build a large carbon capture project in Wyoming.

The Irving-based company wants to construct a full carbon-capture, sales and disposal project by adding equipment such as a CO2 disposal well to the Shute Creek Gas Plant about 60 miles northeast of Salt Lake City, along the Wyoming-Utah line.

The project — to be called LaBarge Carbon Capture Project — would also encompass additions such as the building of a 9-mile CO2 pipeline to Exxon’s CO2 Sales Facility in Wyoming’s nearby Sweetwater County.

All would be on Exxon property except the CO2 disposal well and pipeline, which would be on property belonging to the US Bureau of Land Management property.

Exxon applied for a permit on January 13th to the Wyoming Industrial Siting Council, which is set to take up the matter on April 9th, according to the Caspar Star Tribune.

Construction could begin as early as mid-2020 and wind up before the end of 2022.