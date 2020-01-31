Q4 Net, Revenues Up For Texas Pacific Land Trust: Press Release

January 30, 2020

Texas Pacific Land Trust today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Results for the fourth quarter of 2019:

Net income of $71.3 million, or $9.20 per Sub-share Certificate, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared with $62.7 million, or $8.06 per Sub-share Certificate, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Revenues of $113.3 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared with $93.2 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Increases of 26.6% in easements and other surface-related income, 22.0% in oil and gas royalty revenue and 20.6% in water sales and royalty revenue for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared with the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018.

EBITDA of $94.9 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared with $79.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 19.6%.

Results for the year ended December 31, 2019:

Net income of $320.9 million, or $41.38 per Sub-share Certificate, for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared with $209.7 million, or $26.93 per Sub-share Certificate, for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Revenues of $490.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared with $300.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Increases of 32.9% in water sales and royalty revenue, 30.0% in easements and other surface-related income and 24.9% in oil and gas royalty revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared with the year ended December 31, 2018.

EBITDA of $413.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared with $264.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of 56.4%.

Further details for the fourth quarter of 2019:

The Trust reported net income of $71.3 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 13.8% over net income of $62.7 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018. The increase was principally related to increased oil and gas royalties, easements and other surface-related income and water sales.

Oil and gas royalty revenue was $43.6 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared with $35.8 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018, an increase of 22.0%. Crude oil and gas production subject to the Trust’s royalty interests increased 45.6% and 33.4%, respectively, in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018. While crude oil and gas production increased in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, the prices received for crude oil and gas production decreased 3.6% and 41.1%, respectively, over the same time period.

Easements and other surface-related income was $27.7 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 26.6% compared with the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 when easements and other surface-related income was $21.9 million. The increase in easements and other surface-related income was largely driven by increases of $3.1 million in commercial lease revenue (largely due to an increase in saltwater disposal royalties) and $2.0 million in pipeline easement income for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to the same period of 2018.

Water sales and royalty revenue was $19.9 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 20.6% compared with the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 when water sales and royalty revenue was $16.5 million. This increase was principally due to a 50.4% increase in the number of barrels of sourced and treated water sold in the fourth quarter of 2019 over the same period in 2018, partially offset by decreased water royalties.

In an exchange transaction, the Trust conveyed approximately 5,620 acres of land in exchange for approximately 5,545 acres of land, all in Culberson County. As the Trust had no cost basis in the land conveyed, the Trust recognized land sales revenue of $22.0 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Further details for the year ended December 31, 2019:

The Trust reported net income of $320.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 53.0% over net income of $209.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 included a $100 million land sale. Excluding the impact of the land sale, net of income tax, for the year ended December 31, 2019, net income was $241.9 million, a 15.3% increase over net income for the year ended December 31, 2018. The 15.3% increase was principally related to increased oil and gas royalties, easements and other surface-related income and water sales.

Oil and gas royalty revenue was $154.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared with $123.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of 24.9%. Crude oil and gas production subject to the Trust’s royalty interests increased 48.3% and 89.3%, respectively, in the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to the year ended December 31, 2018. While crude oil and gas production increased in the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018, the prices received for crude oil and gas production decreased 8.0% and 49.3%, respectively, over the same time period.

Easements and other surface-related income was $115.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 30.0% compared with the year ended December 31, 2018 when easements and other surface-related income was $88.7 million. The increase in easements and other surface-related income was principally related to increases of $19.0 million in pipeline easement income and $10.6 million in commercial lease revenue (largely due to an increase in saltwater disposal royalties), for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to the same period of 2018. These increases were partially offset by a $3.7 million decrease in temporary permit income over the same time period.

Water sales and royalty revenue was $84.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 32.9% compared with the year ended December 31, 2018 when water sales and royalty revenue was $63.9 million. This increase was principally due to a 44.0% increase in the number of barrels of sourced and treated water sold during the year ended December 31, 2019 over the same period in 2018, partially offset by decreased water royalties.

The Trust recognized land sales revenue of $135.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 and $4.4 million for the comparable period of 2018. The increase in land sales revenue is principally related to a $100 million land sale in January 2019 and land sales revenue of $22.0 million related to a land exchange transaction in December 2019.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust is one of the largest landowners in the State of Texas with approximately 900,000 acres of land in West Texas. The Trust was organized under a Declaration of Trust to receive and hold title to extensive tracts of land in the State of Texas, previously the property of the Texas and Pacific Railway Company, and to issue transferable Certificates of Proprietary Interest pro rata to the holders of certain debt securities of the Texas and Pacific Railway Company. Texas Pacific Land Trust’s trustees are empowered under the Declaration of Trust to manage the lands with all the powers of an absolute owner. Texas Pacific Land Trust is not a REIT.