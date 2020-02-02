Houston Upstream Startup Gains In-State Partnerships

February 1, 2020

Newly-formed Houston upstreamer Eagle Mountain Energy Partners LLC is partnering with another Houston firm and a Dallas investor to find new properties.

The E&P said Friday it is now joining with Dallas’ Pearl Energy Investments and Houston’s NGP through NGP Natural Resources XII, L.P., the most recent NGP private equity fund focused on natural resources.

The corporation was founded by Eric Pregler, now CEO, along with CFO Shaleen Patel and VP of Engineering Michael DeKruif, who came together with a successful track record of acquiring, developing, and monetizing upstream assets through senior roles at Kayne Anderson, Pioneer Natural Resources, Carrizo Oil & Gas, and Oasis Petroleum.

The company has said it wants to focus primarily in the Williston Basin and other select Rockies basins for now.