Phillips 66 Partners Sees Record Earnings In 4Q, Year

January 31, 2020

Houston’s Phillips 66 Partners says it achieved record earnings of $255 million during the fourth quarter while it completed the startup of the Gray Oak PIpeline.

The earnings adjusted EBITDA was $345 million in 4Q.

For all of 2019, the company reported record earnings of $923 million and adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 billion.

During the year, completions included the Bayou Bridge pipeline extension, the Lake Charles isomerization unit and the Lake Charles pipeline projects — and the company eliminated general partner’s incentive distribution rights and increased quarterly distribution 11% year over year.

In a statement, Phillips 66 Partners’ chairman and CEO Greg Garland said, “This quarter we delivered strong financial and operating performance, resulting in record EBITDA for the quarter and full year.”

“The Gray Oak Pipeline had initial startup in November, and we look forward to it reaching full service in the second quarter of 2020.

“Phillips 66 Partners is a leading MLP with a strong financial position and disciplined capital allocation.”

The Gray Oak is expected to reach full service in the second quarter of 2020 to provide crude oil transportation from the Permian and Eagle Ford to Texas Gulf Coast destinations that include Corpus Christi, the Sweeny area, including the Phillips 66 Sweeny Refinery, as well as access to the Houston market.

Phillips 66 Partners has a 42.25% effective ownership in the pipeline.

On Jan. 21, 2020, the general partner’s board of directors declared a fourth-quarter 2019 cash distribution of $0.875 per common unit, a 5% increase over fourth quarter 2018.

The Partnership has increased its distribution per common unit every quarter since its initial public offering in July 2013.

As of Dec. 31, 2019, total debt outstanding was $3.5 billion.

The Partnership had $286 million in cash and cash equivalents and $749 million available under its revolving credit facility.

The Partnership’s total capital spending for the quarter was $175 million.

Growth capital included spend on the C2G Pipeline, the Sweeny to Pasadena Pipeline and the Clemens Caverns, as well as investment in the South Texas Gateway Terminal.

The Partnership is increasing storage capacity at Clemens Caverns from 9 million barrels to 16.5 million barrels in connection with the Phillips 66 project to add natural gas liquid fractionation capacity at the Sweeny Hub.

The caverns expansion is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Phillips 66 Partners is also constructing the C2G Pipeline, a 16 inch ethane pipeline that will connect Clemens Caverns to petrochemical facilities in Gregory, Texas, near Corpus Christi.

The project is backed by long-term commitments and is expected to be completed in mid-2021.