Equinor “Short-Changed” Eagle Ford Stakeholders: Royalty Owners

February 4, 2020

A Beaumont law firm claims that Norwegian energy giant Equinor has systematically short-changed Eagle Ford royalty owners.

More than 200 of them say Equinor — formerly Statoil — manipulated figures and engaged in questionable accounting practices.

The plaintiffs listed by the Provost Umphrey Law Firm include Rayanne Regmund Chesser and Gloria Janssen, who previously sought class-action status against Equinor’s joint-venture partner Repsol USA, formerly known as Talisman.

Lead counsel Bryan O. Blevins Jr. said the firm believes that Equinor/Statoil engaged in “practices that violate not only the express and implied terms of royalty owner leases but also the Texas Natural Resources Code,” and that the company and related entities “committed fraud and conversion and engaged in a civil conspiracy to deprive royalty owners of their rightful payments.”

“Equinor disregarded both express and implied provisions of its lease agreements with royalty owners and entered into sham transactions with its own sales and marketing companies in order to manipulate the price paid on oil and gas production since 2013,” Blevins added.

“These transactions – combined with runaway cost deductions – caused royalty owners to be left holding the short stick by a company that they trusted would pay them what they were rightfully owed.