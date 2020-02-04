Cabot to Reduce Capital Spending Ahead of Earnings

February 4, 2020

Falling revenues along with dropping gas prices are causing Cabot Oil & Gas to cut its 2020 capital spending.

The Houston natural gas company said in an update to Wall Street on Tuesday it will spend $575 million in capital, which is down about 27% from last year’s level of more than $800 million.

Cabot estimates that the capex plan will bring net production of about 2.4B cf/day for the full year, assuming a “moderate amount of curtailments throughout the year based on normal pipeline maintenance, higher line pressures and weaker spot market prices.”

Cabot reports its 4Q earnings on February 21st.

The company has been profitable through the first three-quarters of 2019, with net income of more than $500 million.

“We believe that by substantially reducing our drilling and completion activity in 2020, we are taking the necessary steps to adapt to the current uncertainty in the natural gas markets and we are prepared to maintain these reduced activity levels as long as this lower price environment persists,” the company said in a statement.