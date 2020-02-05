February 4, 2020

A former Senior Vice President of Operations at LNG giant Cheniere Energy is the new president and CEO of Mexico Pacific Limited (MPL).



The Mexico-based company’s Pacific Coast LNG project announced on Tuesday that it has named Douglas Shanda to the top spot.

MPL’s facility will be constructed by a world-class EPC contractor using “proven equipment supplied by Baker Hughes. MPL will build its 12 mtpa facility on a 1,100-acre site it owns in Puerto Libertad in Sonora, Mexico,” roughly 125 miles south of the Arizona border.

At Cheniere, Mr. Shanda handled overall management of the Sabine Pass Liquefaction Terminal in Louisiana and Corpus Christi Liquefaction Terminal in Texas and the pipeline assets.

Before Cheniere, Shanda served as the Senior Project Engineer, Technical Manager and Plant Manager for the PERU LNG liquefaction plant in Melchorita, Peru.

Mr. Shanda said Mexico Pacific “is on track to become the leading Pacific Coast provider of North American LNG.

“With major permitting completed for 12 mtpa, the project offers substantial cost advantages, as it benefits from existing pipeline access to abundant and low cost natural gas supply and lower shipping costs to South America and Asia due to its West Coast location.

“I look forward to working in Houston with the talented MPL team as we prepare to take FID and commence construction.”