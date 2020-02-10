Newpark Reports 4Q Revenue Down, Net $17 Million Loss

February 8, 2020

Drilling fluids systems and composite matting systems provider Newpark Resources saw weakness in its North American sector during the 4th quarter of 2019, with total revenue down and $0.19 per share of charges.

The Woodlands-based company reported total revenues for 4Q at $189.5 million compared to $202.8 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $247.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $17.1 million, or ($0.19) per share, compared to net loss of $1.4 million, or ($0.02) per share, for the third quarter of 2019, and net income of $10.6 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

From its press release, Newpark noted 4Q 2019 results including the impact of the following:

$11.4 million of pre-tax charges for the non-cash impairment of goodwill in the Fluids Systems segment ( $11.4 million after-tax), primarily attributable to the decline in drilling activities and the projection of continued softness in the U.S. land market. The impairment is preliminary and remains subject to adjustment based on finalization of the purchase price allocation associated with the fourth quarter 2019 acquisition of Cleansorb Limited;

of pre-tax charges for the non-cash impairment of goodwill in the Fluids Systems segment ( after-tax), primarily attributable to the decline in drilling activities and the projection of continued softness in the U.S. land market. The impairment is preliminary and remains subject to adjustment based on finalization of the purchase price allocation associated with the fourth quarter 2019 acquisition of Cleansorb Limited; $2.6 million of pre-tax charges for facility closures and related exit costs in the Fluids Systems segment ( $2.1 million after-tax), attributable to certain operations in the U.S. land market as well as Brazil ;

of pre-tax charges for facility closures and related exit costs in the Fluids Systems segment ( after-tax), attributable to certain operations in the U.S. land market as well as ; $2.2 million of pre-tax charges for severance and related costs ( $1.8 million after-tax), including $1.1 million in the Fluids Systems segment and $1.1 million in the Corporate office; and

of pre-tax charges for severance and related costs ( after-tax), including in the Fluids Systems segment and in the Corporate office; and $1.9 million of pre-tax charges for write-downs of inventory in the Fluids Systems segment ( $1.5 million after-tax).

Combined, the impact of the above items resulted in an $18.1 million reduction in operating income and a $16.8 million increase in net loss ($0.19 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Paul Howes, Newpark’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Although the North America land market proved to be extremely challenging during the fourth quarter, I’m pleased with our swift response and continued operational execution across both segments, as well as our continued free cash flow generation.

“During the fourth quarter, revenues in the Mats and Integrated Services segment improved by 9% sequentially, driven by strong seasonal demand for product sales,” added Howes. “The strength in product sales was somewhat offset by the soft conditions in the U.S. land E&P market that led to a decline in rental and service revenues, particularly in the gas-focused basins in the Northeast. In contrast, rental activities in the U.S. energy infrastructure and other non-E&P markets have remained relatively stable, contributing to the continued shift in our revenue mix away from E&P. For the fourth quarter 2019, 75% of our total Mats segment revenues were derived from non-E&P markets, including 55% of our rental and service revenues and substantially all product sales. With the impact of the higher revenues, the segment’s operating margin improved to 27% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“In Fluids, the fourth quarter results reflect a clear distinction between markets, with the challenging North America land environment overshadowing the strong results from our international business, as well as in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico,” added Howes. “International revenues improved 12% sequentially, as revenues in the EMEA region benefitted from higher activity on IOC contracts, along with elevated downhole fluids losses. We also continue to gain traction in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, where revenues improved 13% sequentially.

“The strong results in these markets reflect a stark contrast, however, to the challenges in the North America land market. Despite the improvement in the Gulf of Mexico and our first U.S. stimulation chemical revenues in the fourth quarter, our North America revenues declined 22% sequentially, including the impact of the declining rig count, budget exhaustion by several of our customers, and extended customer downtime through the holidays.”

Howes added, “In light of the continued expectation of North America land market volatility, we began taking actions not only to right-size our Fluids business, but also to transition to a more variable cost structure, which we believe will better position us to navigate through market volatility going forward. We are in the process of exiting several U.S. facilities, and also winding down operations in the Brazil market. The fourth quarter 2019 Fluids Systems results included $17 million of pre-tax charges, contributing to an $18 million operating loss during the period.

“Despite the challenging North America land market conditions, our fourth quarter results demonstrate our ability to generate consistent free cash flows through all phases of the industry cycle. Net cash provided by operating activities was $19 million and free cash flow was $17 million during the fourth quarter, bringing our full year 2019 net cash from operating activities to $72 million and free cash flow to $41 million,” concluded Howes.

Segment Results

The Mats and Integrated Services segment generated revenues of $54.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $50.2 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $69.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Segment operating income was $14.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $10.0 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $20.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

The Fluids Systems segment generated revenues of $134.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $152.5 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $177.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Segment operating loss was $18.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to operating income of $5.9 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $8.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 includes an $11.4 million non-cash impairment of goodwill and a total of $5.6 million of charges associated with facility closures and related exit costs, inventory write-downs, and severance costs.