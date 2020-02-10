Texas To Benefit From New US-Japan MoU

February 9, 2020

There will likely be increased Japanese investment in Texas and increased opportunities for Texas companies to join in Japanese projects as a result of a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoU) signed by the US last week, analysts say.

Last Tuesday, the US Department of the Treasury joined Japan in signing the agreement, which is aimed at addressing regulatory, market and legal barriers to private sector investment, develop regional debt markets for energy and infrastructure projects, crowd in institutional investors, enhance liquefied natural gas and other commodity trading markets, and boost bilateral infrastructure investment between the United States and Japan.

The result will be a continuation of “slow, steady development” of cooperation between the two nations in investments and infrastructure creation, according to Dr. Joshua W. Walker, President and CEO of Japan Society and former Global Head of Strategic Initiatives and Japan for Eurasia Group, as quoted by Investable Universe.

This would all benefit the state of Texas, where Japanese investment resources can be of great help in adding to a stressed infrastructure, to be helped by a new coordinated effort by Japanese companies to work together — rather than separately in competition — for overall investing in states that lean Republican.

“If you look at recent Japanese private sector investment in the U.S., it is occurring predominantly in red (Republican) states, like Texas, Alabama and Indiana, which is no coincidence,” Walker told the website.

For example, Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) in October signed an MoU with the state of Texas to promote Japanese investment in renewable energy, mobility services and disaster risk mitigation,

Last week’s MoU was also a deliberately worded “open invite” to American companies to enjoy the same proprietary status as Japanese companies in key infrastructure projects across the Indo-Pacific region, including new projects in India.

“The agreement signed today is a testament to our shared commitment to advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific through quality infrastructure investment that ensures openness, transparency, economic efficiency, and debt sustainability,” said Brent McIntosh, U.S. Treasury Under Secretary for International Affairs, who signed the agreement with Japan’s Ministry of Finance Vice Minister for International Affairs Yoshiki Takeuchi.

Just a year ago, the JBIC initiated a loan of $300 million for development of the well-publicized high-speed railway between Houston and Dallas.