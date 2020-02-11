French Chemical Company — And Executives — Face “Unprecedented” Houston Trial

Court-watchers eyeing “unprecedented” Harris County case in which company executives are charged with crimes along with the company … DA campaigned on cracking down on illegal polluters … Chemical company said it was in federal regulations compliance when chemicals exploded during Hurricane Harvey crisis, an “act of God”

February 11, 2020

Legendary Texas criminal defense lawyer Rusty Hardin will represent Arkema North America when the company and three of its leaders go on trial in Houston next week.

Opening arguments are set to begin February 18th in state District 230 Judge Belinda Hill‘s court, with the company arguing that it had met federal safety standards when a storage facility near Crosby, east of Houston, lost power resulting in the heating of refrigerated organic peroxides which then exploded and burned for days.

It happened during Hurricane Harvey, when the Houston area was drenched with 40″ of rain, but Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said, “Arkema knew of the dangers, withheld vital information, and unleashed harm on first responders and the community.”

Police who were called to the scene of the explosion breathed smoke that later made them sick.

Arkema and its Pennsylvania-based logistics vice president, Mike Keough, were indicted by a Harris County grand jury on felony assault charges in the injury of police.

Earlier, Arkema CEO Richard Rowe and plant manager Leslie Comardelle were indicted for releasing dangerous chemicals in a reckless manner, in violation of Texas law.

Keough could get up to 10 years in prison, even though he was not in Texas at the time of the fires; Keough has retired.

The company will likely be assessed fines.

Comardelle and Rowe face up to 5 years in prison.

But this is a “political prosecution” if you ask Rusty Hardin, the lawyer for Arkema and it’s employees, calling them “heroes” who were trying to help the plant and the community in the most trying of times.

Hardin is known as clever trial lawyer who’s represented sports stars such as Roger Clemens, who was acquitted on charges of lying to Congress during a 2012 steroids scandal.

Hardin is perhaps best known for representing Texas millionaire J. Howard Marshall, winning arguments against claims against Marshall’s estate by his much-younger ex-wife Anna NIcole Smith.

The attorney calls the Arkema charges “unprecedented,” pointing out that there has “never been an indictment like this in Texas or any other state,” adding that the company tried to warn first responders when it appeared the refrigerated material was compromised in a situation that Arkema’s insurance company has called an “act of God.”

After an investigation, the US Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board said Arkema had set up industry-required plans and procedures and had the required backup power to keep the production materials refrigerated — but also said the company failed to meet standards in its planning for what action to take if the power were cut.

The legal significance of the indictments of Arkema and Rowe looms large, “a deviation from the treatment of other chemical accidents in Texas,” which had not resulted in criminal prosecution of executives or companies since 2005, even when employees were killed, according to a client report from Pennsylvania-based corporate law firm Reed Smith LLP, as quoted in the Philadelphia Inquirer.

British Petroleum (BP) was criminally charged in connection with a 2005 explosion at its Texas City refinery that killed 15 workers, a case later settled for $50 million, but in that case no executives were charged.

Court-watchers have been keeping an eye on the Arkema case because it could set a precedent for future handling of chemical and petroleum injury cases, with a national trend shaping up over the past few years for companies to be held more accountable, especially in emergency incidents such as fires and explosions — and perhaps increasingly against company personnel.

The security manager for Dallas’s Energy Transfer was hit with criminal charges last year in relation to pipeline projects in Pennsylvania, though not in an emergency — he was charged with illegally hiring state constables as security guards.

Energy Transfer is the owner of Sunoco Logistics pipeline projects, including several in Pennsylvania.

Arkema is a French company spun out when Total restructured its chemical business in 2004; its principal executives of the North American subsidiary are based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Judge Hill is best known for presiding over years of testimony in the case of Andrea Yates, eventually acquitted on insanity charges in the murders of her 5 children.

Ogg is a first-term DA who campaigned on cracking down on illegal polluters.