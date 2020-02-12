January-Collected Texas Oil Taxes Up 44%, Gas Down Y/Y

February 11, 2020

The 2020 taxes collected by the state of Texas from oil production in December were up more than 40% over the previous January, but natural gas income was down, according to the latest figures from the state comptroller’s office.

Texas took in $395.7 million from oil production, up 44.1% from January 2019, while natural gas income dropped to $131.0 million, down 14.4% from a year earlier, according to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.

Motor fuel taxes collected were up 1.3% year-over-year at $308.9 million, and motor vehicle sales and rental taxes were up 10.6% over last year at $471.0 million.

Total state sales tax revenue was $3.08 billion in January, 8.9% more than in January 2019.

The majority of January sales tax revenue is based on sales made in December and remitted to the agency in January. Total sales tax revenue for the three months ending in January 2020 was up 6.6% compared to the same period a year ago.

Sales tax is the largest source of state funding for the state budget, accounting for 57 percent of all tax collections.

“Growth in state sales tax revenue was led by receipts from the retail trade and information services sectors, while receipts from oil- and gas-mining were down from a year ago,” Hegar said.

“January retail trade sector collections were higher than a year ago in part because more Christmas shopping days fell in December.

Collections also were slightly boosted by marketplace providers and remote sellers, who first began collecting Texas sales taxes in October.”