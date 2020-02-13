Recall Ordered for Ulma Piping Refinery, Pipeline Flanges

Houston company sued Spanish company after tests showed off-price flanges were not “normalized” as claimed

A US District Court judge in Texas has ordered the recall of certain flanges used in pipelines, chemical plants and refineries.

The flanges were made by Ulma Piping, a subsidiary of the Spanish company Ulma Forja, which is itself part of the Mondragon Corp.

Judge Andrew S. Hanen of the US District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division, ordered the recall in tandem with a permanent injunction against Ulma, saying the company intended to deceive customers by mislabeling the flanges, and continued to do so after a lawsuit against the company was filed in 2017.

Houston-based Boltex Manufacturing grew suspicious when several years ago Ulma offered flanges that were alleged to be heat-treated (“normalized”) at considerably lower prices than competitors’ — and together with Chicago-area carbon steel fitting manufacturer Weldbend, sued Ulma after metallurgical testing showed that “Ulma’s flanges had not been normalized and were not in conformance with industry standards as claimed by Ulma’s advertising.”