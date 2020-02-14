It’s a (Politically Advantageous) Boy for Briscoe Cain! — Texas Monthly

February 13, 2020

Sean O’Neal‘s tongue-in-cheek roast of Houston-area oil-country Rep. Cain from Texas Monthly 2/13/2020:

While Texas state representative Briscoe Cain’s brand is largely defined by his own tough-guy cosplay and Second Amendment-related trolling, he can’t just send people screenshots of his tweeting threats to Beto O’Rourke. That’s really more of an October strategy. So in the meantime, he’s ensuring that voters somehow remember the name “Briscoe Cain” by reminding them of his long, proven record of breeding.

Matt Krause ✔@RepMattKrause This may be the best campaign mailer/gender reveal I’ve ever seen! Congrats to @BriscoeCain and Bergundi Cain on another boy! And for any of my Republican friends in HD 128, please vote for Briscoe on March 3! (Or in early voting of course) Twitter Ads info and privacy

Cain’s own campaign mailer doubles as a “gender reveal” that, unfortunately, his fellow representative Matt Krause has already spoiled by letting everyone know that Briscoe and wife Bergundi are expecting their fifth son, of a “B” name to be revealed. With their pregnancy receiving a hearty, not-at-all creepy thumbs up from President Trump himself, voters can now be assured that Cain will continue to work hard on being this carefully crafted image of conservative masculinity they elected. And as a bonus, the little scratch-off thing means his mailer can’t even be recycled, thus owning the libs.

— Texas Monthly