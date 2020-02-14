New Jackson Walker Partner Reps Energy, M&A Clients

February 14, 2020

Jackson Walker has added an M&A attorney who also represents energy clients to its partnership.

The firm says UofH grad Joseph T. Guajardo will remain at the Dallas office.

Mr. Guajardo is an experienced transactional lawyer who works closely with corporate clients including mergers and acquisitions, along with private placement of debt and equity securities, entity formation and governance, joint ventures, and general corporate counseling.

Guajardo also represents clients in the energy, manufacturing, real estate, and technology industries.

He received his J.D., cum laude, from the University of Houston Law Center and his B.B.A. from the University of Houston.

He’s one of eleven lawyers at the firm who made partner earlier this month.