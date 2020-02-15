Clayton Williams Has Died: Report

February 15, 2020

The Midland Reporter Telegram reports the death of onetime Texas gubernatorial candidate and legendary oilman Clayton Williams has died.

The Texas Energy Report has still not been able to confirm this news from family, however Governor Greg Abbott has released a statement saying,

“Claytie Williams was a giant among Texans and will be remembered for his incredible business acumen and philanthropic acts. His impact on the Permian Basin will be lasting and his legacy will live on as a man who helped drive the American oil and gas boom– leading to our nation’s energy independence.

“Claytie and Modesta transformed Midland with their ingenuity, warmth, and kindness. Cecilia and I are deeply saddened by the news of his death and ask that all Texans keep Claytie and his family in their prayers.”

He ran for governor in 1990

Reporter Mella McEwan writes: “He was born Clayton Wheat Williams Jr., but he will forever be known as ‘Claytie.”

“Williams, who died Friday at the age of 88, was seen as the epitome of a Texas oil and gas man, an old-school “wildcatter” willing to take chances. It wasn’t always easy – he rose with the booms and busts cycles of the industry, but he managed to persevere.

“Clayton Williams was a true Texas legend,” said Ben Shepperd, president of the Permian Basin Petroleum Association.

“He will always be remembered for his smile, his humor and his tenacity.

“He loved Texas. He loved Midland. He loved the oil and gas business and everyone in it. Claytie would visit with everyone on a location, no matter what their role in a project.

“He was a true friend and he will be fondly remembered.”