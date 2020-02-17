Epic Companies Divvies Up Payouts In Houston Bankruptcy

February 16, 2020

Secured creditors will get paid but unsecured creditors won’t under the liquidation plan submitted to the bankruptcy court by the Houston offshore marine firm Epic Companies LLC.

Those secured creditors would get back between 61% and 100% of their claims, which was filed Thursday in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas at Houston.

Epic has sold off most of its assets as part of the plan, so the $30 million in shareholder claims won’t receive anything, according to the plan as reported by Bloomberg News.

Epic has listed total debt $100 million and $500 million against assets of $10 million and $50 million.

Its largest unsecured creditor listed in the bankruptcy filing is $2.2 million to Houston fuel supplier Dan Bunkering.

Taxes and administrative claims will get paid and a liquidating trust is being set up to handle claims.

The company filed for Chapter 11 in late August after creditors tried to force it into a strict Chapter 7 liquidation.

A hearing to begin wrapping up the case is set for March 4th in Houston bankruptcy court.