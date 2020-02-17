PUC Updates Website For Increased Accessibility

February 15, 2020

There’s a new version of the PowerToSaveTexas.org website now online, which the PUC says makes for increased accessibility.

The site is aimed at educating consumers about saving money on electricity and electric customer “best practices.”

The agency says the revamped site is the result of the Public Utility Commission of Texas‘ design team competition in technology-improvement nonprofit Knowbility’s annual Accessibility Internet Rally and are in keeping with updated standards for accessibility, to “ensure the site is optimally available to any visitor, including those with disabilities,” the agency said.

PUC Executive Director John Paul Urban III said, “We are proud to make the money-saving tips on the Power to Save Texas site available to even more Texans with this improved site,

“While the power of competition has resulted in electricity rates below the national average for Texans in the

competitive areas of the state, everyone can benefit from the site’s best practices.”

The changes to the site were They are based on the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines created and maintained by the World Wide Web Consortium.

The site also includes a conservation-oriented curriculum for classroom use.