RRC Commissioners Assess Nearly $1 Million in Penalties: RRC

February 17, 2020

AUSTIN – The Railroad Commission of Texas assessed $928,816 in fines involving 327 enforcement dockets against operators and businesses at the Commissioners’ conference this week. The Commission has primary oversight and enforcement of the state’s oil and gas industry and intrastate pipeline safety.

Twelve dockets involved$75,917 in penalties after operators failed to appear at Commission enforcement proceedings. Details on these Master Default Orders can be found on the RRC website here.

Operators were ordered to come into compliance with Commission rules and assessed $172,774 for oil and gas, LP-Gas or pipeline safety rule violations. Pipeline operators and excavators were assessed $680,125 for violations of the Commission’s Pipeline Damage Prevention rules. Details on all these Master Agreed Orders can be found on the RRC website here.

In the absence of timely motions for rehearing, decisions are final as stated in these final orders.