Texas Oil and Gas Production Statistics for November 2019: RRC

February 17, 2020

Crude oil and natural gas production as reported to the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) for November 2019 came from 173,528 oil wells and 88,349 gas wells.

The RRC reports that from December 2018 to November 2019, total Texas reported production was 1.444 billion barrels of crude oil and 9.7 trillion cubic feet of total gas.

Crude oil production reported by the RRC is limited to oil produced from oil leases and does not include condensate, which is reported separately by the RRC.

For additional oil and gas production statistics, including the ranking of each Texas County by crude oil, total gas and condensate production, visit the RRC’s website at http://www.rrc.texas.gov/oil-gas/research-and-statistics/production-data/texas-monthly-oil-gas-production/ .