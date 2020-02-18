Texas Flaring Is Lower Than Most Other Nations According to One Metric, New RRC Report Says

February 18, 2020

RRC Commissioner Ryan Sitton says Texas is under special circumstances when it comes to natural gas flaring but surprisingly is already at lower flaring levels than other nations and North Dakota, according to his data and metrics.

Mr. Sitton released his metrics in a report released on Tuesday by the Railroad Commission of Texas which he said he hopes will start a discussion about flaring — already a hot topic among environmentalists, stakeholders and lawmakers.

What’s unique about the report is Sitton’s use of a gas-to-oil-ratio flaring intensity, the “amount of oil or flaring produced at one time from wells,” as he put it, a metric he created and applied to flaring around the world (including flaring and venting).

By measuring the flaring intensity of nations, states, and various companies, and comparing them all to the global industry average, we now have an effective benchmark to compare performance worldwide.

Using data from the Energy Information Administration and the RRC as well as other statistical sources then combining the data with modeling of previous data, Sitton said he found that flaring in Texas is already “well below other nations” including North Dakota.

Based on his research, Sitton included a list of companies ranked by flaring intensity, both the highest and the lowest.

The RRC calls the report “the first comprehensive, fact-based contextual picture of flaring in the nation’s largest energy-producing state,” and because Texas is the nation’s largest — and perhaps most importantly because the upstream infrastructure of fracking has grown so quickly, independent of the pipelines needed to takeaway natural gas resulting from oil drilling — Texas cannot be compared to other states or nations in any “apples-to-apples” comparison.

The report notes that “it is hard to ignore the fact that as other nations are flaring at levels four times higher than Texas that they, therefore, present much more efficient paths to global flaring reductions.”

And in Texas itself, flaring intensity during the 1930s, ’50s and ’60s was “higher than today’s” levels, Sitton said in an historical note.

The report also looks at the broader impact to world markets should Texas reduce flaring either by regulation or by incentive noting, for example, that an immediate halt to flaring by the companies doing the most flaring in Texas would not only do harm to the Texas and perhaps the world economies but would also “actually increase global flaring

rates, as other nations and regions flare much more gas when they produce oil.”

In a video conference call, Sitton pledged to update the report quarterly as new information arrives at the RRC, noted that he began work on the report last year and believes the next step is a broad discussion over what to do about flaring.

Pipelines will come online over the next couple of years that will automatically help in diminishing the severity of the problem, Sitton concluded, and while well site machinery to convert the gas to electricity or to capture gas to be hauled off sound like good ideas, the costs are prohibitive and might be redundant considering the wealth of pipelines that will be coming along.

See the report by clicking here.