February 19, 2020

Here are the latest 4th quarter earnings snapshots:

DIAMONDBACK ENERGY

Diamondback Energy Inc. stated a net loss of $(487) million, which includes a $790 million impairment due to lower SEC commodity pricing; adjusted net income (as defined and reconciled below) of $308 million, or $1.93 per diluted share, with a Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $869 million; adjusted EBITDA net of non-controlling interest of $827 million.

Capital expenditures were $748 million; which turned 78 gross operated horizontal wells to production, and average production was listed as 195.0 MBO/d (301.3 MBOE/d), with average oil production up 5% over Q3 2019 and 50% over Q4 2018.

The company approved a 100% increase in the annual cash dividend policy to $1.50 per common share starting with Q4 2019 payment, subject to discretion of the Board, and declared a Q4 2019 cash dividend of $0.375 per share payable on March 10, 2020; implies a 2.0% annualized yield based on the February 14, 2020 share closing price of $74.97

See Diamondbacks Headline Results in their press release here.

RATTLER MIDSTREAM

The Midland company reported fourth-quarter net income of $12.5 million.with net income per share of 27 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas services provider posted revenue of $125.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $111.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $28.8 million, or 64 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $447.7 million. — Associated Press

CONCHO RESOURCES

Concho Resources Inc. reported a loss of $471 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Midland company said it had a loss of $2.38 per share.

Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.03 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.16 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $705 million, or $3.55 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $4.59 billion.

— Associated Press

FLOWSERVE

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of net income of $69.8 million or 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 66 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The company that makes pumps, valves and other parts for the oil and gas industries posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $253.7 million, or $1.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.94 billion.

— Associated Press

USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS

The fourth-quarter net income came in at $9.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Austin company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The natural gas compression services company posted revenue of $178.2 million in the period.

–– Associated Press