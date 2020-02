Attis O&G Considering Apportioned Sale of Fort Worth Field: Report

The activists also encouraged policyholders of Liberty County Mutual, a Liberty Mutual subsidiary, to voice their concerns at the annual policyholders meeting Tuesday.

-- PDC, Schlumberger and Devon

-- The owners of the Kansas City Chiefs won their second set of Super Bowl rings, with the Chiefs’ 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Shale Drilling

Sexually Transmitted Infections

-- Recent study has Internet bloggers laughing because it appears to single out fracking workers as a singular cause of increases in STDs in certain areas

-- The largest state trade association in the country that solely represents the interests of the intrastate pipeline network

-- Already under construction in the southern coastal state of Tabasco, the refinery project is designed to process 340,000 barrels of heavy crude oil per day into gasoline, diesel and other products.

State lawmakers asked for the study amid concerns that electricity rates in Kansas, which have soared in part due to the rising costs of the state’s coal-fired plants, are not competitive with neighboring states.Among other recommendations, the study found that Kansas rates can become competitive with rates across the surrounding region again if regulators introduce performance-based ratemaking methods to incentivize utilities to control their costs.

-- Natural gas has the potential to play an increasing role, including for the benefit of the Eastern Mediterranean countries, but for this to happen, historical rivalries and old-fashioned greed must be overcome, and leaders must show a readiness to settle differences diplomatically instead of by threats and force -- So conflict may be in the pipeline in the Eastern Mediterranean

Jim Robb, CEO of the North American Electric Reliability Corp. described grid managers like those in Texas or at the New England Independent System Operator as magicians for keeping power flowing when statistically, there should be “ no way in hell they can keep the lights coming on this consistently, and yet they do

TRP.TO

It's the start of a busy planned work schedule in 2020 for the long-delayed project

Climate Lawsuits Are An Existential Threat to Fossil Fuel Firms