Attis O&G Considering Apportioned Sale of Fort Worth Field: Report

February 19, 2020

Attis Oil and Gas said it was considering selling its 50% interest in the Fort Worth field in Texas after partner APEG Palo Pinto failed to meet its financial obligations.

Attis had issued a default notice in an attempt to recover around $250,000 in past due costs and was now entitled to 100% of the field’s revenues.

However, a continuation of historically low natural gas prices had resulted in the field operating at a loss in recent months.

— Stock Market Wire