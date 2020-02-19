Attis O&G Considering Apportioned Sale of Fort Worth Field: Report

Activists with Texas Campaign for the Environment and Sunrise Movement Dallas gathered outside Liberty Mutual’s Plano corporate offices Tuesday (2/18) to protest the insurer’s involvement with the fossil-fuel industry --
The activists also encouraged policyholders
of Liberty County Mutual, a Liberty Mutual subsidiary, to voice their concerns at the annual policyholders meeting Tuesday.
T. Boone Pickens' BP Capital Adds 3 Energy Stocks to Portfolio
-- PDC, Schlumberger and Devon
Meet The Hunts, The $15.3 Billion Family Behind Sunday’s Super Bowl Win
-- The owners of the Kansas City Chiefs
won their second set of Super Bowl rings, with the Chiefs’ 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
A Multi-Region Analysis of Shale Drilling Activity and Rates of Sexually Transmitted Infections in the United States
-- Recent study
has Internet bloggers laughing because it appears to single out fracking workers as a singular cause of increases in STDs in certain areas
Don Baldridge, president of DCP Midstream, was re-elected as chairman of the Texas Pipeline Association
-- The largest state trade association in the country that solely represents the interests of the intrastate pipeline network
.
China’s ambassador to Mexico says the Bank of China and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China would invest $600 million into Mexico's Dos Bocas Refinery
-- Already under construction
in the southern coastal state of Tabasco, the refinery project is designed to process 340,000 barrels of heavy crude oil per day into gasoline, diesel and other products.
Kansas should create a framework for the securitization of uneconomic assets like coal plants, but a proposed state bill aimed at establishing such a securitization process should be treated with “caution,” according to a report ordered by the Kansas legislature and completed by an independent consultant --
State lawmakers asked for the study
amid concerns that electricity rates in Kansas, which have soared in part due to the rising costs of the state’s coal-fired plants, are not competitive with neighboring states.Among other recommendations, the study found that Kansas rates can become competitive with rates across the surrounding region again if regulators introduce performance-based ratemaking methods to incentivize utilities to control their costs.
There are two alliances forming and confronting each other in the competition to maximize the economic value of producing natural gas
-- Natural gas has the potential to play an increasing role, including for the benefit of the Eastern Mediterranean countries, but for this to happen, historical rivalries and old-fashioned greed must be overcome, and leaders must show a readiness to settle differences diplomatically instead of by threats and force -- So conflict may be in the pipeline in the Eastern Mediterranean
Running Our Electric Grid Is Becoming More Like a Magic Show --
Jim Robb, CEO of the North American Electric Reliability Corp. described grid managers like those in Texas or at the New England Independent System Operator as magicians for keeping power flowing when statistically, there should be “no way in hell they can keep the lights coming on this consistently, and yet they do
”
Canadian pipeline company TC Energy Corp TRP.TO said that it plans to start pre-construction work in February for its Keystone XL oil pipeline --
It's the start of a busy planned work schedule in 2020 for the long-delayed project
.
The 2019 word of the year is "existential," according to Dictionary.com
-- Y'know, as in Fossil Fuels Are An Existential Threat to the Climate
and Climate Lawsuits Are An Existential Threat to Fossil Fuel Firms