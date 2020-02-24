O&G Industry Veteran New To the Laredo Petroleum Board

February 28, 2020

A 40-year veteran of the oil and gas industry is joining Laredo Petroleum‘s board.

William Albrecht was voted in as an independent director effective February 20th; he’ll also be a member of the board’s compensation and nominating corporate governance committees.

Mr.Albrecht recently was Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of California Resources Corporation (CRC) and has held several positions at Occidental Petroleum and also was an executive at EOG Resources and an engineer for Tenneco Oil Company.

And he’s a member of the Board of Directors of several publicly traded energy companies, including Chairman of the Board of CRC and as a member of the Boards of Halliburton and Valaris.