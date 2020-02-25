Updated: 4Q Texas Energy Earnings Roundup

Cheniere, Tellurian, AEP, Cabot, Energy Transfer, Devon, Pioneer Natural Resoueces, Diamondback, Rattler, Concho, Flowserve, USA Compression, Petrobras, Oil States International, Hoilly Energy Partners, Magnolia, Targa Resources



February 25, 2020

Here are the latest 4th quarter earnings snapshots:

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER

American Electric Power reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings, prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), of $154 million or $0.31 per share, compared with GAAP earnings of $363 million or $0.74 per share in fourth-quarter 2018. Operating earnings for fourth-quarter 2019 were $294 million or $0.60 per share, compared with operating earnings of $354 million or $0.72 per share in fourth-quarter 2018. Operating earnings is a non-GAAP measure representing GAAP earnings excluding special items.

The difference between fourth-quarter 2019 GAAP and operating earnings was largely due to the expensing of previously retired coal generation assets in Virginia, the recently filed settlement in the Texas base rate case and the Conesville Plant impairment.

Year-end 2019 GAAP earnings were $1.921 billion or $3.89 per share, compared with GAAP earnings of $1.924 billion or $3.90 per share for year-end 2018. Year-end 2019 operating earnings were $2.095 billion or $4.24 per share, compared with operating earnings of $1.945 billion or $3.95 per share for year-end 2018.

ENERGY TRANSFER LP

Net income attributable to partners of $1.01 billion, reflecting an increase over the prior period primarily due to higher operating income.

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.81 billion, up 5 percent from the fourth quarter of 2018.

Distributable Cash Flow attributable to partners of $1.55 billion, up 2 percent from the fourth quarter of 2018.

Distribution coverage ratio of 1.88x, yielding excess coverage of $725 million of Distributable Cash Flow attributable to partners in excess of distributions.

Provides 2020 outlook for Adjusted EBITDA of $11.0 billion to $11.4 billion.

2020 growth capital expenditures outlook, updated to include $300 million of capital expenditures related to the acquisition of SemGroup Corporation (“SemGroup”), expected to range from $3.9 billion to $4.1 billion.

Reduces expected annual run-rate growth capital expenditures for 2021 and beyond to $2 billion to $2.5 billion based on increased project returns threshold.

PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES

The Irving-based company reported fourth-quarter net income of $344 million, with profit of $2.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.36 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.12 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $2.64 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.48 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $756 million, or $4.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.3 billion.

— Associated Press

CHENIERE

Profits were 38% last year to $648 million from $471 million in 2018, the company said.

Revenues jumped 22 percent to $9.7 billion. Earnings per share rose 31 percent year over year to $2.53.with reported fourth-quarter net income of $939 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $3.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 71 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $3.01 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.66 billion.

TELLURIAN

Tellurian ended its 2019 fiscal year with approximately $64.6 million of cash and cash equivalents and approximately $136.6 million in debt. Tellurian has a strong balance sheet consisting of approximately $382.3 million in assets.

Tellurian reported a net loss of approximately $151.8 million, or $0.69 per share (basic and diluted), for the year ended December 31, 2019.

See Tellurian’s End of Year report PDF here.

CABOT OIL & GAS CORP.

Net income of $681.1 million (or $1.64 per share); adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $698.8 million (or $1.68 per share)

(or per share); adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of (or per share) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) of $563.1 million , marking the fourth consecutive year of positive free cash flow

, marking the fourth consecutive year of positive free cash flow Return on capital employed (ROCE) (non-GAAP) of 22.2 percent

Returned $665.4 million of capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, including a 43 percent increase in the quarterly dividend per share and a seven percent reduction in weighted-average shares outstanding

of capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, including a 43 percent increase in the quarterly dividend per share and a seven percent reduction in weighted-average shares outstanding Production of 865.3 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe), an increase of 18 percent year-over-year

Proved reserves of 12.9 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe), an increase of 11 percent year-over-year

Operating expenses per unit of $1.44 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (Mcfe), an 18 percent improvement year-over-year

per thousand cubic feet equivalent (Mcfe), an 18 percent improvement year-over-year All-sources and drill-bit finding and development (F&D) costs (non-GAAP) of $0.36 and $0.37 per Mcfe, respectively

and per Mcfe, respectively Reduced net debt-to-EBITDAX (non-GAAP) to 0.7x at year-end 2019

DIAMONDBACK ENERGY

Diamondback Energy Inc. stated a net loss of $(487) million, which includes a $790 million impairment due to lower SEC commodity pricing; adjusted net income (as defined and reconciled below) of $308 million, or $1.93 per diluted share, with a Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $869 million; adjusted EBITDA net of non-controlling interest of $827 million.

Capital expenditures were $748 million; which turned 78 gross operated horizontal wells to production, and average production was listed as 195.0 MBO/d (301.3 MBOE/d), with average oil production up 5% over Q3 2019 and 50% over Q4 2018.

The company approved a 100% increase in the annual cash dividend policy to $1.50 per common share starting with Q4 2019 payment, subject to discretion of the Board, and declared a Q4 2019 cash dividend of $0.375 per share payable on March 10, 2020; implies a 2.0% annualized yield based on the February 14, 2020 share closing price of $74.97

RATTLER MIDSTREAM

The Midland company reported fourth-quarter net income of $12.5 million.with net income per share of 27 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas services provider posted revenue of $125.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $111.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $28.8 million, or 64 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $447.7 million. — Associated Press

DEVON ENERGY

A fourth-quarter loss of $642 million is expected, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had a loss of $1.70. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The oil and gas exploration company posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.83 billion.

CONCHO RESOURCES

Concho Resources Inc. reported a loss of $471 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Midland company said it had a loss of $2.38 per share.

Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.03 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.16 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $705 million, or $3.55 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $4.59 billion.

— Associated Press

TARGA RESOURCES

Fourth quarter 2019 net income (loss) was ($112.8) million compared to ($106.4) million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The fourth quarter of 2019 included a pre-tax non-cash loss of $229.0 million from the impairment of property, plant and equipment from a continuing decline in natural gas production across the Barnett Shale in North Texas and Gulf of Mexico due to the sustained low commodity price environment.

The fourth quarter of 2018 included a pre-tax non-cash loss of $210.0 million from the impairment of goodwill. For the full year 2019, net income (loss) attributable to Targa Resources Corp. was ($209.2) million compared to $1.6 million for 2018.

The Company reported record adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and other non-cash items (“Adjusted EBITDA”) of $465.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $332.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the full year 2019,

Adjusted EBITDA was a record $1,435.5 million compared to $1,291.1 million for 2018 (see the section of this release entitled “Targa Resources Corp. – Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a discussion of Adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow, gross margin and operating margin, and reconciliations of such measures to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

FLOWSERVE

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of net income of $69.8 million or 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 66 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The company that makes pumps, valves and other parts for the oil and gas industries posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $253.7 million, or $1.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.94 billion.

— Associated Press

USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS

The fourth-quarter net income came in at $9.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Austin company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The natural gas compression services company posted revenue of $178.2 million in the period.

–– Associated Press

PETROBRAS

Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras missed fourth-quarter expectations but posted a record profit for 2019, as the firm’s current strategy of focusing on deepwater production and exiting non-core activities shows signs off paying off.

In a securities filing on Wednesday, Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, as the company is formally known, said full-year 2019 profit came to 40.1 billion reais ($9.19 billion), the highest figure ever.

However, Petrobras underperformed analysts’ expectations in the fourth quarter.

The company posted a quarterly net income of 8.15 billion reais, significantly below some analysts’ expectations, as the firm was dogged by impairments and an increase in administrative costs. Analysts at Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual had estimated the firm would report a net income of 9.09 billion reais.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were 36.5 billion reais in the quarter, which was also at the low end of analysts’ estimates.

The firm registered 6.59 billion reais in impairments due to revisions to Brent oil LCOc1 price forecasts, as well as a 2.2 billion-real impairment at its RNEST refinery due to construction delays.

— Reuters

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL

The Houston company on Wednesday reported a loss of $175.6 million in its fourth quarter, with a loss of $2.95 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and severance costs, were 17 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $238.4 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $238.1 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $231.8 million, or $3.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.02 billion.

— Associated Press

HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS

Reported net income attributable to HEP of $45.7 million or $0.43 per unit

Announced quarterly distribution of $0.6725 per unit

Reported EBITDA of $87.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $86.9 million

Net income attributable to HEP for the fourth quarter was $45.7 million ($0.43 per basic and diluted limited partner unit) compared to $47.5 million ($0.45 per basic and diluted limited partner unit) for the fourth quarter of 2018, the company said Wednesday.

Distributable cash flow was $64.5 million for the quarter, an increase of $0.3 million, or 0.5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. HEP declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.6725 on January 23, 2020.

The decrease in net income attributable to HEP was mainly due to lower volumes on product pipelines servicing HollyFrontier Corporation’s Navajo refinery, lower recognition of deferred revenues and lower equity in earnings of Osage Pipe Line Company, LLC partially offset by higher volumes on our crude pipeline systems in Wyoming and Utah.

— Yahoo! News Business Wire

MAGNOLIA

4Q net income attributable to Class A Common Stock of $8.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share. Total adjusted net income including noncontrolling interest was $12.5 million, or $0.05 per adjusted diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDAX for full year 2019 was $696.0 million with D&C capital representing 60 percent of adjusted EBITDAX. Adjusted EBITDAX was $170.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2019. D&C capital during the fourth quarter of $72.2 million represented just 42 percent of our adjusted EBITDAX and better than our earlier guidance.

Total cash operating costs including G&A were $9.80 per boe in the fourth quarter of 2019 representing a 10 percent decline compared to $10.92 per boe in the prior year period.

Total drilling and completions (“D&C”) capital for 2019 was 60 percent of our adjusted EBITDAX, and in line with our business model which prioritizes free cash flow.

SM ENERGY

Midland Basin — During 2019, the Company’s continued focus on optimizing capital efficiency, operating costs and well performance in the Midland Basin led to top tier returns. Well performance supported production growth of 25% compared with planned growth of 20%. Capital efficiency is highlighted by 2019 average well costs of approximately $690 per lateral foot, supported by a 15% increase in lateral feet drilled per day and 47% increase in lateral feet completed per day, compared with 2018.

Austin Chalk — During the fourth quarter, the Company brought on production an additional Austin Chalk test well with a completed 6,500 foot lateral that achieved a 30-day peak IP rate of 2,635 Boe/d 3-stream (61% oil) in the northern portion of the Company’s acreage position. The five wells that the Company has completed to date in the Austin Chalk have averaged 30-day peak IP rates of 2,580 Boe/d with an average of 34% oil. Given the strong rates encountered to date, a capital program focused on the oilier Austin Chalk would be expected to deliver highly competitive returns.

ONE GAS

The Tulsa company reported on Wednesday on operating income of $82.0 million in the fourth quarter 2019, compared with $80.8 million in the fourth quarter 2018.

Net margin, which is comprised of total revenues less cost of natural gas, increased by $16.3 million compared with fourth quarter 2018, which primarily reflects:

A $14.6 million increase from new rates; and

increase from new rates; and A $1.7 million increase attributed to net residential customer growth in Oklahoma and Texas .

Fourth quarter 2019 operating costs were $133.9 million, compared with $123.8 million in the fourth quarter 2018, which primarily reflects:

A $6.2 million increase in employee-related expenses; and

increase in employee-related expenses; and A $3.7 million increase in bad debt expense.

Fourth quarter 2019 depreciation and amortization expense was $46.1 million, compared with $41.1 million in the fourth quarter 2018, due primarily to an increase in depreciation expense from capital investments placed in service.

